From American Poet Oliver Wendel Holmes, 1809 -1894

“Truth is tough. It will not break, like a bubble, at a touch; nay, you may kick it about all day like a football, and it will be round and full at evening.”

“Every now and then a man’s mind is stretched by a new idea or sensation, and never shrinks back to its former dimensions.”

“Science is a first-rate piece of furniture for a man’s upper chamber, IF he has common sense on the ground-floor. But if a man hasn’t got plenty of good common sense, the more science he has, the worse for his patient.”

“The very aim and end of our institutions is just this: that we may think what we like and say what we think.”

“Do not be bullied out of your common sense by the specialist.”

