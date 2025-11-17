Nick Fuentes succinctly lays it all out in the most brutally honest Epstein breakdown you’ll hear.
From the bizarre kabbalistic timeline of events, to Elon Musk’s black eye, to the illusion of political choice, to the real implications of the files:
“What could we possibly do… pic.twitter.com/KtMCvuxI6Q
— Fractured Light (@FracturedLight0) November 15, 2025
One thought on “From the bizarre kabbalistic timeline of events, to Elon Musk’s black eye, to the illusion of political choice, to the real implications of the files:”
You say so many good things, Nick, and I want to like you, I really do, but…
14 seconds @7:23 – 7:37:
“How much more of that do you think people can take before they’re ready to vote for something really radical, something destabilizing.”
Gee, Nick, what exactly do you mean by “destabilizing?” Care to elaborate? And do you think we still trust the “vote?”
But wait. There’s more.
17 seconds @9:30 – 9:47:
“I just hope that we have a benevolent tyrant. I just hope that whoever that tyrant is, whoever emerges, whether it will be of the left or of the right, I just hope that tyrant will be benevolent, ’cause that’s kinda the last card that we have to play here.”
I wonder how the 1775 freedom-fighters might have heard the words above. Yeah, I’m sure a tyrant is just what they were looking for, maybe one just like the one they were fighting to get off their backs. Tyrant is a very bad word, Nick. And you might want to look further into The Bill of Rights: Every man a king; every home a castle. Don’t tell me a tyrant/tyranny is “the last card that we have to play.” Many know of other ways, other strategies. And you go on to say that you had hoped Trump would fix everything but now you say you know he won’t. Where were you in 2016, when thousands were screaming about who he is? (Due process be damned. Go Israel!!) If you really want to get with the people, want to be there for them/us, then get with THE BILL OF RIGHTS, and trust no one who doesn’t support and work to uphold those rights. Otherwise, slavery is our continued destiny. Will your chains be left or right?
