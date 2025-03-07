Gallup: Americans’ Support for Israel Has Plummeted to Lowest Level Ever in 25 Years of Polling

By Chris Menahan – Information Liberation

A new poll from Gallup found that Americans’ support for Israel has plummeted to just 46%, which marks the lowest rating for the Jewish state ever in 25 years of tracking.

46% of Americans express support for Israel. This is the lowest rating in 25 years of Gallup’s annual tracking of this measure on its World Affairs survey. pic.twitter.com/8ybhevOOCH — Gallup (@Gallup) March 6, 2025

From Gallup, “Less Than Half in U.S. Now Sympathetic Toward Israelis”:

Although Americans remain more likely to say their sympathies in the Middle East situation are with the Israelis rather than the Palestinians, the 46% expressing support for Israel is the lowest in 25 years of Gallup’s annual tracking of this measure on its World Affairs survey. The previous 51% low point in this trend of Americans’ sympathy for Israelis was recorded both last year and in 2001. At the same time, the 33% of U.S. adults who now say they sympathize with the Palestinians is up six percentage points from last year and the highest reading by two points. The latest reading is from a Gallup poll conducted Feb. 3-16, during which the temporary ceasefire and hostage exchange between Israel and Hamas that started in mid-January continued. The poll began one day before Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s White House visit that included a joint press conference with President Donald Trump. During that press event on Feb. 4, Trump expressed his intent for the U.S. to own and redevelop the Gaza Strip.

The collapse comes in the wake of Israel’s decision to commit genocide in Gaza with US-supplied weaponry and push the US Congress to send them over $18 billion in military aid (and growing).





Despite record low support for Israel among Americans, Congress and the White House have been rushing more aid to Israel than ever.

The Israel Lobby also pushed Congress to pass an unprecedented ban on TikTok, one of the largest social media sites used by young people.

Israel further alienated many on the right by openly announcing that they’re working to resettle Palestinian refugees in Europe and Canada.

Internal polling showing the same trend is likely why the Israel Lobby wants the next multibillion dollar US aid package for the Jewish state to “span 25 years, rather than 10” in order to “insulate the relationship against future US political vagaries and uncertainties.”