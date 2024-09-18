Gaza Health Ministry Releases Names of 710 Infants Under 1-Year-Old Killed By Israeli Forces

By Dave DeCamp – Antiwar.com

Gaza’s Health Ministry has released a 649-page document that lists the names of 34,344 Palestinians who have been killed by Israel’s assault on the Gaza Strip.

The document lists 11,355 children, including 710 infants under the age of one, as Palestinian babies have been killed throughout the genocidal campaign. The infants are listed on the first 14 pages of the document.

Last month, after three-day-old twins were killed by Israeli forces, the Health Ministry said the number of newborns killed since October 7 reached 115. Newborn babies have also starved to death, and Israeli troops left four premature babies to die at the al-Nasr hospital last year.

A Palestinian man carries the body of his dead infant after an overnight Israeli air strike on Rafah on October 22, 2023 (Abed Rahim Khatib/dpa via Reuters Connect)

Gaza’s Media Office says more than 16,700 children have been killed by Israeli forces in Gaza. The list released by the Health Ministry includes the names of only those who have been fully identified. The ministry is working to identify the remaining over 7,000 bodies it has counted and said Monday that the death toll is currently at 41,226.

Infographic released by Gaza’s Health Ministry

Out of the 34,344 people who have been identified, 60% are children, women, and elderly. The remaining 40% are men ranging in age from 18 to 59.

The numbers from Gaza’s Health Ministry are considered an undercount since it doesn’t include the Palestinians who are missing and presumed dead under the rubble, which was previously estimated to be 10,000 people. It’s also unclear how many indirect deaths have been caused by the US-backed Israeli siege.

A letter written by a group of experts recently published in the British medical journal The Lancet estimated the total number of deaths in Gaza, including those killed by the Israeli military and indirect causes, could reach 186,000. They reached the numbers by using the death toll from the end of June, which was 37,396.