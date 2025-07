Girl in Gaza escaping through a fire from a strike on a school turned shelter. She lost her Mom and two siblings in the same fire. It’s not too late to say something guys please do it today for sweet Ward Al-Sheikh Khalil. She has a name. She is 5 years old #FreePalestine #gaza pic.twitter.com/UtDlT80eW8

— Ms Rachel At Songs For Littles (@msrachelforlitt) June 30, 2025