Google Reverses Privacy Plans, Will Continue Allowing Third-Party Tracking in Chrome

By Didi Rankovic – Reclaim The Net

In case there were any Chrome users who thought Google might put their privacy and security above its own, or the rest of the advertising industry’s business – they might be disappointed to learn that the giant has decided to continue allowing ad tech companies to target users via third-party cookies.

The “promise” Google made previously was to gradually deprecate these cookies and in that way redefine online advertising.

But, writing this week on the Privacy Sandbox blog, the initiative’s VP Anthony Chavez said that since last summer when the “new approach” was announced, there have been discussions with publishers, developers, regulators, and the ad industry.

The results of these talks are described as producing “divergent perspectives” – and now the tracking files will continue to be used in Chrome, while the plan to introduce standalone prompts that would have allowed users to block third-party cookies has been dropped.

Google set up Privacy Sandbox saying it aims to address privacy issues – but always taking into account how to best “serve” the ad industry, and even so, the latest decision to reverse the project’s third-party cookie plans is considered to be a major policy shift.

Third-party cookies are used in digital advertising to track users across the web, allowing for target advertising and personalized content.

Chavez mentioning “divergent perspectives” and how this appears to have influenced the decision around the issue comes after Privacy Sandbox became the target of criticism from various corners, including advertisers and regulators (who suspect Google’s intent might have been simply to give itself an advantage).

This is echoed in the stance taken by the EFF, which advised opting out of Privacy Sandbox, as the now abandoned third-party cookie plans would not have ended user tracking, since Google would have continued to do that for its “behavioral advertising.”

Web users who wish to avoid being tracked either by Google itself, or its third-party “pals” from the industry, have the option of using other browsers. However, Chrome’s massive market share means that this will be a privilege exercised by a relatively small number of people.

Meanwhile, Chavez had some words of consolation for Chrome users: “We’ll continue to enhance tracking protections in Chrome’s Incognito mode, which already blocks third-party cookies by default.”