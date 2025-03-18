Govt minister Pat McFadden is asked if Israel blocking all food, aid & services from Gaza is a violation of intl law
McFadden says the govt doesn't want to see aid cut off from a civilian population. But Israel did it. So why havn't you stopped arms supplies & imposed sanctions? pic.twitter.com/PVuUdPLAV0
— Saul Staniforth (@SaulStaniforth) March 18, 2025
Hiding the truth of good vs evil, he speaks out of both sides of his mouth. Says, “Israel has a right to defend itself,” but won’t call out Israel for denying the Palestinians food and water. More doublespeak from a defender of GENOCIDE.
