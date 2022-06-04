Gun Sales Top 1 Million For The 34th Straight Month

Gateway Pundit

May became the 34th straight month that civilian gun sales topped over 1 million.

The FBI said that they conducted 2,349,383 background checks in May – 1,174,791 were tied to the sale of a firearm.

This was the third-highest number of background checks conducted in May.

The Washington Examiner reported:

“Background checks for firearm sales remain strong. May marks 34 months that background checks for the sale of a firearm exceeded 1 million,” said Mark Oliva, spokesman for the National Shooting Sports Foundation, which represents gun-makers. “Americans continue to buy firearms for personal safety. These gun owners are law-abiding Americans who use their firearms for lawful purposes daily,” he added. … Oliva said that those purchasers “reject the attempts by special interest groups to paint them with the same broad brush as those who criminally misuse firearms. The tragic events in Buffalo, New York, and Uvalde, Texas, are sobering reminders that there are those in our society who have no respect for the law or innocent lives. Every law-abiding adult American has the right to defend themselves and their loved ones against that evil.”

The push for gun control has been a lead driver in the increase in gun sales.

CNS News reported:

Additionally, as U.S. News & World Report explains, political campaigns to increase gun control only serve to increases gun purchases: “In an irony of the ongoing gun debate, gun sales often increase as a direct result of political campaigning against them, a trend that has been increasing along with the frequency of mass shootings in the United States.”

The Second Amendment still stands.

Gateway Pundit