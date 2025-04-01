🇺🇸 “I think Islam hates us.
There’s tremendous hate. We have to get to the bottom of it.”
~ President Trump pic.twitter.com/MkYiKGWqJa
— Khalissee (@Kahlissee) March 31, 2025
From the Trenches World Report
Enforce our Bill of Rights
🇺🇸 “I think Islam hates us.
There’s tremendous hate. We have to get to the bottom of it.”
~ President Trump pic.twitter.com/MkYiKGWqJa
— Khalissee (@Kahlissee) March 31, 2025
2 thoughts on “Gun to his head to say this?”
Clips like this make me think they are imploding from within. It’s a desperation running out of tactics. Demonizing the other is one of their sacred cards, played when much else is failing.
.
Yet… Some want him on Mt. Rushmore:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/FTi2HVBWEUhV
.