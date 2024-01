Hamas was formed in 1988. Israel has been killing innocent civilians since 1947…

Between 1947-1988 over 50,000 civilians were killed by the Israeli occupation…

Hamas was the result of 40 years of brutal occupation and the genocide of a nation…🇵🇸💔 pic.twitter.com/DLJJ0llHqt

