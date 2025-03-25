🚨🇬🇧 “ARE YOU GOING TO LET ME WITHDRAW MY OWN MONEY?”
“Have you got any evidence of your purchase?”
English man wants to buy a Motorbike in cash for just £2,500 and the bank won’t let him have his own money.
Have you tried to withdraw your own cash of over £1,000 recently from… pic.twitter.com/9oDxDzclPv
— Concerned Citizen (@BGatesIsaPyscho) March 24, 2025
Big Brother manifesting as She-Devils.
Article IV is singing in my brain: “The right of the people to be secure in their persons, houses, papers, and effects, against unreasonable searches and seizures…”
So, we’re seeing full-blown “seizure” here. A most egregious VIOLATION. What will come of this? I hope we get some follow-up.
I hate that they want our money, but even more I hate that they want to know why we need our own money. Well, it’s NONE OF YOUR GD BUSINESS!! Get thee behind me, Devil. What’s mine is mine. If there’s no fight for it, they’ll take everything. But we saw this coming many years ago and now it’s more solidly here.
Also singing in my brain, The Stamp Act, The Boston Tea Party, The Intolerable Acts. Something big came out of those. Is something big gonna happen again? Who will answer such a question?
