Here We Go: CDC Urges One-Third of US Population to Mask Up Again in Public Indoor Settings and Based on Their Covid-19 Risk

The director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention urged about a third of the US population who live in areas considered at higher risk of Covid-19 to wear masks again.

CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said during a press briefing on Wednesday that Americans living in counties considered to have high levels of Covid-19 in the community should wear masks in public indoor settings. Americans who live in counties with medium levels of Covid-19 in the community should ‘consider taking prevention measures based on their own risk’ like avoiding crowds and wearing a mask.

“As we’re currently seeing a steady rise of cases in parts of the country, we encourage everyone to use the menu of tools we have today to prevent further infection and severe disease, including wearing a mask, getting tested, accessing treatments early if infected, and getting vaccinated or boosted, especially if you’re over 50 and if your last dose was more than five months ago,” Dr. Walensky said.

CDC recommended that 22 counties in Michigan with ‘high Covid-19 transmission’ should consider wearing masks again.

“The residents of 22 Michigan counties should wear masks while inside, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advises, up from 16 counties a week prior. That includes Wayne, Oakland and Macomb counties for the second week in a row, new data shows, as well as several new counties in the Upper Peninsula that previously were at lower levels. In total, more than 52% of Michiganians are advised to wear masks indoors,” Detroit News reported.

CDC also recommended that 10 counties in New Jersey should wear masks in indoor settings and on public transportation.

“Masks are now recommended indoors and on public transportation in 10 New Jersey counties, after coronavirus levels increased in Salem County and pushed it into the “high” transmission category, the Center For Disease Control and Prevention said on Thursday. Just five weeks ago, all New Jersey counties were considered areas of low community levels. But virus levels have increased sharply, with the seven-day average of new cases increasing 138% from a month ago,” according to a report from NJ.com.

