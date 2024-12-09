Hezbollah MP to The Grayzone on surviving ‘devastating’ losses, fighting back

By MAX BLUMENTHAL – The Grey Zone

Dr. Ibrahim Moussawi, a member of Lebanese parliament representing Hezbollah, tells The Grayzone’s Max Blumenthal how his party withstood harsh losses during its year-long conflict with Israel, hit back at a technologically superior foe, and undermined Tel Aviv’s stated objectives.

Moussawi also provides insights on ceasefire negotiations, the legacy of Hezbollah’s late leader, Hassan Nasrallah, and repercussions of recent military setbacks suffered by the Syrian government.