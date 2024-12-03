High school hockey player dies suddenly during charity game for student killed in car crash

By David Krayden – The Post Millennial

A Long Island high school hockey player collapsed on the ice and died suddenly Saturday. He was playing in a memorial game for a fellow student who had just perished in a car accident.

Connor Kasin, a 17-year-old senior at Massapequa High School in Long Island, lost consciousness around 9 p.m. while he was standing on the ice during the intermission at the charity game located at the Town of Oyster Bay Ice Skating Center in Bethpage, the Daily Mail reported.

He was rushed to the hospital after people at the event attempted to perform CPR in hopes of keeping him alive until the paramedics could get there. Kasin was later pronounced dead.

The reason for that death has not been determined; but Nassau police, who are still investigating, are not looking at foul play and there is “no criminality suspected.” The game was being played as a memorial for graduate of nearby Syosset High School who died in a car accident, Sabrina Navaretta.

The school made a statement regarding Kasin’s death: “It is heartbreaking to report that Connor did not survive. His passing is devastating to the Massapequa community, and we offer our deepest condolences to Connor’s family and friends.”

Navaretta’s parents described their heartache: “There are no words to convey our heartbreak that we feel as last night was supposed to be a fun night.”

“The community came together to celebrate Sabrina’s life and our family’s commitment to help with scholarship, dog rescue and assisting grieving parents,” they added. We would like the Kasin family to know our commitment to you. Connor was there to play for Sabrina and our family is here for you.”

“Please take the time to grieve and be kind to yourself as the waves of grief can knock you over. John and I are here for you when you are ready,” they wrote.

The Sharks Elite Youth Hockey, for which Kasin played, issued a statement on Sunday: “It is with a heavy heart the Sharks share the sudden passing of 18U defenseman, Connor Kasin. Please keep the Kasin family in your thoughts and prayers.”

His coach, Jeff Tempone, told reporters: “He was a coach’s dream. You coach him and he loved the game. It’s missing someone. It’s missing someone very special. Probably in the best shape on the team, as far as being physical, and was just a great kid, highly coachable kid, always encouraging his teammates on the bench. It was devastating. It’s a 17-year-old kid — has his whole life ahead of him.”