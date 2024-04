Highland Park neighbors voice concerns about homeless encampment that looks more like a small house w/electricity, stove & refrigerator inside. It's nestled between 110 freeway and the Arroyo Seco.

Man living here says he works part-time and can't afford anything else. @ABC7 pic.twitter.com/PbRAB93FZg

— Marc Cota-Robles (@abc7marccr) April 18, 2024