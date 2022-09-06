Homeowner Wakes Up and Shoots Alleged Intruder Dead

A homeowner in Keizer, Oregon, awoke to strange noises about 2:15 a.m. Sunday and shot an alleged intruder dead.

KATU2 reports that the home is located on Mayfield Place North.

Police arrived on scene to find the alleged intruder with a gunshot wound, KGW8 notes. The intruder was pronounced dead at the scene.

The identities of the homeowner and the alleged intruder have not been released.

On August 26, police in Madison, Wisconsin, responded to a home intruder call and found the alleged masked intruder deceased at the scene.

WMTV notes that officers arrived at the apartment “in the 1700 block of Packers Ave.” to find the resident who shot the alleged intruder outside waiting for them, to fill them in on what had happened.

