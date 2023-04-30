How Rockefeller Founded Big Pharma And Waged War On Natural Cures

Western medicine has some good points, and is great in an emergency, but it’s high time

people realized that today’s mainstream medicine (western medicine or allopathy), with

its focus on drugs, drugs, radiation, drugs, surgery, drugs and more drugs, is at its

foundation a money spinning Rockefeller creation.

People these days look at you like a weirdo if you talk about the healing properties of plants

or any other holistic practices. Much like anything else, politics and money have been used

to warp people’s minds and encourage them to embrace what is bad for them.

It all began with John D. Rockefeller (1839 – 1937) who was an oil magnate, a robber baron,

America’s first billionaire, and a natural-born monopolist.

By the turn on the 20th century, he controlled 90% of all oil refineries in the U.S. through his

oil company, Standard Oil, which was later on broken up to become Chevron, Exxon, Mobil

etc.

World Affairs reports: At the same time, around 1900, scientists discovered “petrochemicals”

and the ability to create all kinds of chemicals from oil. For example, the first plastic —

called Bakelite — was made from oil in 1907. Scientists were discovering various vitamins

and guessed that many pharmaceutical drugs could be made from oil.

This was a wonderful opportunity for Rockefeller who saw the ability to monopolize the oil,

chemical and the medical industries at the same time!

The best thing about petrochemicals was that everything could be patented and sold for

high profits.

But there was one problem with Rockefeller’s plan for the medical industry: natural/herbal

medicines were very popular in America at that time. Almost half the doctors and medical

colleges in the U.S. were practicing holistic medicine, using knowledge from Europe and

Native Americans.

Rockefeller, the monopolist, had to figure out a way to get rid of his biggest competition. So

he used the classic strategy of “problem-reaction-solution.” That is, create a problem and

scare people, and then offer a (pre-planned) solution. (Similar to terrorism scare, followed

by the “Patriot Act”).

He went to his buddy Andrew Carnegie – another plutocrat who made his money

from monopolizing the steel industry – who devised a scheme. From the prestigious

Carnegie Foundation, they sent a man named Abraham Flexner to travel around the country

and report on the status of medical colleges and hospitals around the country.

This led to the Flexner Report, which gave birth to the modern medicine as we know it.

Needless to say, the report talked about the need for revamping and centralizing our

medical institutions. Based on this report, more than half of all medical colleges were soon

closed.

Homeopathy and natural medicines were mocked and demonized; and doctors were even

jailed.

To help with the transition and change the minds of other doctors and scientists, Rockefeller

gave more than $100 million to colleges, hospitals and founded a philanthropic front group

called “General Education Board” (GEB). This is the classic carrot and stick approach.

In a very short time, medical colleges were all streamlined and homogenized. All the

students were learning the same thing, and medicine was all about using patented drugs.

Scientists received huge grants to study how plants cured diseases, but their goal was to

first identify which chemicals in the plant were effective, and then recreate a similar

chemical – but not identical – in the lab that could be patented.

A pill for an ill became the mantra for modern medicine.

And you thought Koch brothers were evil?

So, now we are, 100 years later, churning out doctors who know nothing about the benefits

of nutrition or herbs or any holistic practices. We have an entire society that is enslaved to

corporations for its well-being.

America spends 15% of its GDP on healthcare, which should be really called “sick care.” It is

focused not on cure, but only on symptoms, thus creating repeat customers. There is no

cure for cancer, diabetes, autism, asthma, or even flu.

Why would there be real cures? This is a system founded by oligarchs and plutocrats, not by

doctors.

As for cancer, oh yeah, the American Cancer Society was founded by none other than

Rockefeller in 1913.