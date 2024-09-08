Posted: September 8, 2024 Categories: Videos How they got us where we are This is shocking. pic.twitter.com/iHE5CGEWlg — Freyja™ (@FreyjaTarte) September 5, 2024 Share this:PrintEmailGabTelegramTweet
One thought on “How they got us where we are”
“He who dares not offend cannot be honest.”
— Thomas Paine
“Arms discourage and keep the invader and plunderer in awe, and preserve order in the world as well as property… Horrid mischief would ensue were the law-abiding deprived of the use of them.”
— Thomas Paine
“It is the duty of EVERY man, as far as his ability extends, to detect and expose delusion and error.”
— Thomas Paine
“When all other rights are taken away, the right of rebellion is made perfect.”
— Thomas Paine
“Reason obeys itself; and ignorance submits to whatever is dictated to it.”
— Thomas Paine
“Our greatest enemies, the ones we must fight most often, are within.”
— Thomas Paine
“I love the man that can smile in trouble, that can gather strength from distress and grow brave by reflection. ‘Tis the business of little minds to shrink; but he whose heart is firm, and whose conscience approves his conduct, will pursue his principles unto death.”
— Thomas Paine
“To do good is my religion.”
— Thomas Paine
“There is only one political party in the United States and that is the party that takes direction from Israel.”
— Philip Giraldi, ‘Israel Rules Washington,’ 9/4/24
“There are only two mistakes that one can ever make on the path to Truth: not starting and not going all the way.”
— Gautama Buddha
