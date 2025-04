“I tweeted Free Palestine. Less than 10 minutes later, I got a call from the NBA commissioner, agents, people in my foundation, and even folks from Texas, telling me to take it down” — NBA star Dwight Howard exposes zionist control.

"I tweeted Free Palestine. Less than 10 minutes later, I got a call from the NBA commissioner, agents, people in my foundation, and even folks from Texas, telling me to take it down" — NBA star Dwight Howard exposes zi*nist control.

