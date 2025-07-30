If Martin Luther knew in 500 years his revolution would result in whatever this is, he would have shut up and paid his indulgences. pic.twitter.com/VaHKuRzN8D
— A. Westgate (@a_westgate) July 30, 2025
2 thoughts on “If Martin Luther knew in 500 years his revolution would result in whatever this is, he would have shut up and paid his indulgences.”
Mental illness.
They’re under the spell of the blue and white flag on the wall.
