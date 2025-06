I’m old enough to remember the “dancing Israelis,” who happened to be Mossad agents filming and celebrating as the planes hit the World Trade towers. Fox News of all people covered it at the time.

I’m old enough to remember the “dancing Israelis,” who happened to be Mossad agents filming and celebrating as the planes hit the World Trade towers. Fox News of all people covered it at the time. https://t.co/7XWvAOjx6N pic.twitter.com/OibDrY1Swc — Ana Kasparian (@AnaKasparian) May 31, 2025 Share this: Print

Email

Gab

Telegram

Tweet