8 thoughts on “In the event of a draft

  1. Translation: A draft is pretty much inevitable.

    Hide your teenagers. Teach them gun-craft. Teach them The Bill of Rights. And don’t forget to keep a stocked pantry.

      1. I just love how they use dumbocracy to decide whether your objection to their tyranny and unlawful wars is acceptable to them or not.

  3. Only when those that want the war are on the front lines first
    Because Fck you ! if you won’t even go

    All the cowards in government pushing for this shit
    Put up or shut the F up

  4. Yes!!! PUT up or shut THE FCK up!! YOU WANT FIGHT IN A WAR OVER 3000 MILES AWAY!!!! THEN JOIN …. JUST DONT COME BACK!!!! BILL OF RIGHTS!!!!!

  5. CAN NUKES BE USED SOON!!!! THE MEDIA & GOV.COM LIKES YOU TO THINK SO!!! We can’t stop em??? WELL PROBABLY NOT IF WE DONT FIGHT!!!!! That means Military Who Have Familys They Love NEED TO HELP US SECURE OUR OWN BORDERS!!!!! COMMON LAW BILL OF RIGHTS!!!!

    1. NOT OUR WAR!!! PROTECT YOUR SELVES… WE CANT HELP!! WE DONT CARE ABOUT YOUR GOV.COM WAR!!!!!! YOU REALLY DON’T OWN A FCK THING.. YOU OWE!!!!!!

