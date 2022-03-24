In the event of a draft, our agency would partner with @fema to provide opportunities to conscientious objectors to ensure our nation keeps moving forward. Learn more about Alternative Service at https://t.co/v2MBOkduVe pic.twitter.com/tjDJlCdoKn
— Selective Service (@SSS_gov) March 23, 2022
Posted: March 24, 2022
Categories: News
8 thoughts on “In the event of a draft”
Translation: A draft is pretty much inevitable.
Hide your teenagers. Teach them gun-craft. Teach them The Bill of Rights. And don’t forget to keep a stocked pantry.
Officialdumb demonstrating how it NEVER surrenders control:
https://www.sss.gov/conscientious-objectors/
I just love how they use dumbocracy to decide whether your objection to their tyranny and unlawful wars is acceptable to them or not.
Drafted into a corporation?
Only when those that want the war are on the front lines first
Because Fck you ! if you won’t even go
All the cowards in government pushing for this shit
Put up or shut the F up
Yes!!! PUT up or shut THE FCK up!! YOU WANT FIGHT IN A WAR OVER 3000 MILES AWAY!!!! THEN JOIN …. JUST DONT COME BACK!!!! BILL OF RIGHTS!!!!!
CAN NUKES BE USED SOON!!!! THE MEDIA & GOV.COM LIKES YOU TO THINK SO!!! We can’t stop em??? WELL PROBABLY NOT IF WE DONT FIGHT!!!!! That means Military Who Have Familys They Love NEED TO HELP US SECURE OUR OWN BORDERS!!!!! COMMON LAW BILL OF RIGHTS!!!!
NOT OUR WAR!!! PROTECT YOUR SELVES… WE CANT HELP!! WE DONT CARE ABOUT YOUR GOV.COM WAR!!!!!! YOU REALLY DON’T OWN A FCK THING.. YOU OWE!!!!!!