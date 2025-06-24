Israel ‘Agrees to Ceasefire’ With Iran After Regime Change Operation Fails

By Chris Menahan – Information Liberation

Iran managed to not only survive Israel’s “decapitation strike” but reconstitute and rain down missiles across the Jewish state.

That said, this purported ceasefire will give Israel time to rearm with new US-supplied bombs and interceptors.

It’s likely just a matter of time before Israel gives it another try.

From CNN, “Iranian state media announces ceasefire deal ‘imposed on the enemy'”:

Iranian state media announced Tuesday a ceasefire has been “imposed on the enemy” after the country’s military response to “US aggression,” hours after Iran’s retaliatory attacks against a US base in Qatar. “The Sepah (Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps) successful missile operations in response to US aggression and the exemplary steadfastness and unity of our dear people in defending our land, has imposed ceasefire on the enemy,” an anchor with state-run Iran National News Network said in a live broadcast. The anchor did not give a time for when the ceasefire would take place. US President Donald Trump requested the ceasefire between Iran and Israel “in a begging-like manner” shortly after Iran’s strikes toward the US’s Al Udeid base in Qatar, the anchor said. “Last evening, only an hour after the successful missile attack by the Sepah on America’s Al Udeid Base in Qatar, in a begging-like manner of urging, Trump requested the initiation of a ceasefire in the imposed Zionist enemy war against our country,” the anchor said.

“Israel & Iran came to me, almost simultaneously, and said, ‘PEACE!’ I knew the time was NOW,” President Trump said in a rambling post Monday night on Truth Social. “The World, and the Middle East, are the real WINNERS! Both Nations will see tremendous LOVE, PEACE, AND PROSPERITY in their futures. They have so much to gain, and yet, so much to lose if they stray from the road of RIGHTEOUSNESS & TRUTH. The future for Israel & Iran is UNLIMITED, & filled with great PROMISE. GOD BLESS YOU BOTH!”

Trump said earlier in the day that Iran tipped off the US to their strikes on a US airbase in Qatar and “in addition to no Americans being killed or wounded, very importantly, there have also been no Qataris killed or wounded.”

“I want to thank Iran for giving us early notice, which made it possible for no lives to be lost, and nobody to be injured,” Trump said in an earlier post. “Perhaps Iran can now proceed to Peace and Harmony in the Region, and I will enthusiastically encourage Israel to do the same.”

As I noted on Sunday, the US reportedly tipped off Iran to their strikes on three nuclear sites and Iran claims they managed to clear out “most” of their highly enriched uranium to other sites.

It’s still up in the air whether the US’ bunker buster strikes on Fordow were successful.

The incentive for Iran to try to build or acquire a nuclear weapon is actually now greater than before the war began.

Crucially, Israel failed to attain their goals of destroying Iran’s nuclear capabilities, eliminating their ballistic missile program and enacting regime change. That said, Israel did manage to degrade Iran’s air defenses and kill and injure a bunch of innocent civilians — so they’ll no doubt take that as a win.

From Al Jazeera:

At least 430 people have been killed and 3,500 injured in Iran since Israel began its attacks, Iranian state-run Nour News said, citing the Ministry of Health. In Israel, 24 civilians have been killed by Iranian missile attacks, according to local authorities, in the worst direct conflict between the longtime enemies. More than 450 Iranian missiles have been fired towards Israel, according to the Israeli Prime Minister’s Office. Israeli officials said nearly 1,300 people have been injured since the beginning of the hostilities, with over a dozen in serious condition.

If this ceasefire does go through, both sides will have time to reconstitute their defenses and this stalemate will continue — which is likely better for Iran than Israel.

Israel’s savagery in Gaza has managed to alienate the Jewish state from the entire world and now the majority of the public in America and Germany (whose nations supply Israel with all their arms) are dead set against them.

The day when Israel’s occupation of our countries comes to an end may come sooner than they think.