Israel has destroyed almost the entire Gaza Strip making it unlivable
Now that it's unlivable they will push them to Europe or America and finish taking the land pic.twitter.com/U32PdXR6rQ
— Jake Shields (@jakeshieldsajj) January 17, 2024
“Harrowing details that continue to emerge from survivors are so horrific as to beggar belief; the reality is that the occupation has succeeded in isolating the Gaza Strip from the rest of the world and rendering the majority of the crimes of its troops on the ground invisible. Israel is systematically blocking foreign journalists from reaching Gaza, assassinating Palestinian journalists, and enforcing a total information blackout through the cutting off of electricity, internet, and telecommunications. In other words, Israel’s blackout strategy has worked, even with all the gory images that still manage to make their way to your screens. The relative scale of the killing has prompted the world to recognize that a genocide is unfolding, but the horrific character of Israel’s crimes and the abject inhumanity of the army’s conduct still remain largely unknown to most of the world.”
— Tareq Hajiaj, 1/17/24
