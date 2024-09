🇵🇸🇮🇱 Israel is currently targeting Palestinian civilians in the vicinity of Saint Porphyrius Church in Gaza.

The Church, built around 407 AD, was preserved during both Christian and Muslim rule of the land.

Only now is it under threat.

Isn't it interesting how, under Hamas'…

August 31, 2024