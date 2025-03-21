ISRAEL KILLED JFK

By The Savior on X

The newly released JFK assassination files have revealed some chilling details, and Israel’s fingerprints are ALL over them…

Let’s break it down:

JFK was determined to stop Israel from developing nuclear weapons, pressuring them to allow inspections of the Dimona nuclear facility.

This put him in direct conflict with Israel’s leadership — and days later, PM David Ben-Gurion mysteriously resigned.

Coincidence?

But here’s where it gets darker…

Some names linked to Israel were redacted in these new files. Even after 60 years, they’re hiding something.

Why cover up Israel’s connection if there was nothing to hide?

What are they afraid of us knowing?

One name that slipped through?

Reuben Efron — a CIA officer with alleged ties to Israeli intelligence — was tracking Lee Harvey Oswald before the assassination.

How did Israel end up so close to JFK’s killer?

Here’s a short video I made on this: Link to video

The more you dig, the more questions arise.

Was Kennedy’s fight against Israel’s nuclear ambitions his death sentence?

Why is Israel’s role still being covered up decades later?

The truth is right in our face — so why aren’t we talking about it?