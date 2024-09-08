Israel Kills American Peace Activist ‘With a Bullet to the Head’ in Occupied West Bank [UPDATE]

By Chris Menahan – Information Liberation

Israel killed American citizen Aysenur Eygi, 26, on Friday while she was protesting against Jewish settlement expansion in the occupied West Bank.

Warning: Graphic:

Graphic video shared on X shows Eygi appears to have been shot with a bullet to the head.

From The Washington Post, “U.S. woman fatally shot at West Bank protest; witnesses say IDF shot her”:

An American woman was killed Friday in the occupied West Bank, the State Department said. Two witnesses said the woman was shot in the head by Israeli forces who had opened fire. The woman, Aysenur Eygi, a 26-year old volunteer with the International Solidarity Movement, a pro-Palestinian activist group, had been attending a protest against Jewish settlement expansion in the town of Beita when she was shot, her colleagues said. Copies of her passport that circulated online said she was born in Turkey and the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement that she was a citizen. The Israel Defense Forces said it was “looking into reports that a foreign national was killed as a result of shots fired in the area.” The statement said that Israeli forces in the area of Beita, in the northern West Bank, “responded with fire toward a main instigator of violent activity who hurled rocks at the forces and posed a threat to them.”

What are the odds this story will get even half as much coverage as the killing of Israeli-American Hersh Goldberg-Polin?

We’ve seen in the past with Israel’s killing of Americans Rachel Corrie, Shireen Abu Aqla and others, the media couldn’t care less and our government will literally run cover for their killers.

UPDATE: The US government on Friday said they’re “aware” of Egyi’s “tragic death” and offered their “deepest condolences” to her family, whereas the Turkish government condemned her “murder.”

Israeli activist Jonathan Pollack, who was present at the scene, said her killing by Israel was “intentional” as “it was quiet” and “there was nothing to justify the shot.”

“The shot was taken to kill.”