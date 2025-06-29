TEHRAN – Information obtained by the Tehran Times shows that Israel was plotting to carry out an explosion on U.S. soil and subsequently blame Iran, with the apparent aim of instigating a full-scale war between the United States and Iran.
The plan involved orchestrating a destructive event within the U.S. and fabricating evidence to implicate Iran, thereby manipulating American public opinion and prompting military action.
Iran uncovered the Israeli plot through information shared by a friendly nation. Upon learning of the potential attack, Iranians sent messages to U.S. officials, and prevented the planned explosion from occurring.
One thought on “Israel planned false flag operation on US soil”
And their false flags aren’t just about bombs; they’re also about inflation, digital slavery, speech curtailment, etc.
