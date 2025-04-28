Israeli Attacks on Gaza Kill 167 Palestinians in Three Days Amid Total Siege

By Dave DeCamp – Antiwar.com

Israeli attacks on Gaza killed 167 Palestinians over 72 hours, according to death toll updates released by Gaza’s Health Ministry, as the daily US-backed slaughter continues amid a total Israeli blockade.

In the same three-day period, 24 bodies of Palestinians killed by previous Israeli attacks were recovered from the rubble, and 391 Palestinians were injured by Israeli strikes. The Health Ministry’s figures are based on the number of dead and wounded Palestinians brought to hospitals and morgues.

“There are still a number of victims under the rubble and on the streets, and ambulance and civil defense crews cannot reach them,” the Health Ministry said in its latest update on Sunday, which it released about midday Gaza time.

Relatives of Palestinians who lost their lives after Israeli attacks targeting Palestinians living in makeshift homes and tents mourn at Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis, Gaza on April 27, 2025 (IMAGO/APAimages via Reuters Connect)

On Friday, the UN’s World Food Program (WFP) said that it has run out of food stocks in Gaza due to the Israeli blockade. “Today, WFP delivered its last remaining food stocks to hot meal kitchens in the Gaza Strip. These kitchens are expected to fully run out of food in the coming days,” the WFP said in a press release.

“For weeks, hot meal kitchens have been the only consistent source of food assistance for people in Gaza. Despite reaching just half the population with only 25 percent of daily food needs, they have provided a critical lifeline,” the WFP added.

A few weeks earlier, all 25 bakeries operated by the WFP in Gaza were shut down due to the lack of supplies. “No humanitarian or commercial supplies have entered Gaza for more than seven weeks as all main border crossing points remain closed,” the WFP said.

Philippe Lazzarini, the head of the UN’s Palestinian relief agency, UNRWA, warned on Saturday that “children are starving” in Gaza. “The Government of Israel continues to block the entry of food + other basics. A manmade & politically motivated starvation. Nearly 2 months of siege. Calls to bring in supplies are going unheeded,” he wrote on X.

Both UNWRA and the WFP have said they have aid ready to be delivered to Gaza but the shipments are being blocked by Israel. “More than 116,000 metric tons of food assistance – enough to feed one million people for up to four months – is positioned at aid corridors and is ready to be brought into Gaza by WFP and food security partners as soon as borders reopen,” the WFP said.

The US has strongly backed Israel’s collective punishment of the civilian population of Gaza, a clear war crime under international law. President Trump claimed on Friday that he told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that “we’ve got to be good to Gaza,” but there’s no indication he’s putting pressure on Israel to ease the blockade.