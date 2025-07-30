Israeli Forces Kill 112 More Palestinians in Gaza, Bringing Health Ministry’s Death Toll Over 60,000

By Dave DeCamp – Antiwar.com

Gaza’s Health Ministry said on Tuesday that Israeli forces killed at least 112 Palestinians and wounded 637 Palestinians over the previous 24 hours, bringing its death toll since October 7, 2023, to over 60,000.

The Health Ministry said that another body was recovered from the rubble. “A number of victims are still under the rubble and on the streets, as ambulances and civil defense crews are unable to reach them at the moment,” the ministry wrote on Telegram.

The latest violence has brought the ministry’s death toll to 60,034, and the number of wounded has risen to 145,870. Studies have found that the ministry’s numbers are a significant undercount, and the real violent death toll is likely around 100,000, which doesn’t account for indirect deaths caused by the Israeli siege.

Relatives mourn over the bodies of victims wrapped in shrouds at Al-Awda Hospital following an Israeli airstrike targeting a residential area in Nuseirat Refugee Camp, central Gaza, on July 29, 2025 (IMAGO/APAimages via Reuters Connect)

The ministry said that the 60,034 deaths it has recorded include 18,592 children (30.8%), 9,782 women (16.3%), and 4,412 elderly people (7.3%). “These groups represent 55% of the total number of martyrs, clearly reflecting the extent of the direct and unjustified targeting of civilians by the occupying forces,” the ministry said.

Matthew Ghobrial Cockerill, a history PhD student at the London School of Economics who has done extensive research on the Gaza death toll, noted in a post on X that the number of women and children killed in Gaza has fallen from a slight majority to about 47%.

Cockerill said one cause of the drop in dead women and children is the fact that adult men are more likely to be the ones to travel to the aid distribution sites run by the US and Israeli-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF), which have become death traps for desperate Palestinians. Cockerill said the percentage of women and minors killed in Gaza “remains by far the highest proportion since the Rwandan genocide.”

Women and children continue to be killed every day by Israeli airstrikes on Gaza. According to The Associated Press, the Al-Awda Hospital reported that Israeli strikes on tents in the Nuseirat Refugee Camp on Monday night killed 30 people, including 12 children and 14 women.

The Health Ministry also recorded the killing of another 22 Palestinians seeking aid and the wounding of 199. Since the GHF began operating in Gaza at the end of May, the ministry has recorded the deaths of 1,179 aid seekers, and another 7,957 have been wounded.