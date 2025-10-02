Israeli Forces Kill 73 More Palestinians in Gaza

By Dave DeCamp – Antiwar.com

Israeli forces killed at least 73 more Palestinians in Gaza so far on Wednesday, medical sources told Al Jazeera, as relentless US-backed Israeli attacks continue despite the talk of a potential ceasefire deal.

The majority of the people killed on Wednesday died in Gaza City as the IDF continues its campaign that aims to cleanse the city of its civilian population and raze every building to the ground. The Palestinian news agency WAFA reported that at least 29 bodies were brought to the Al-Ahli Arab Baptist Hospital, and 13 were brought to Al-Shifa Hospital, both of which are located in Gaza City.

The Associated Press reported that two Israeli strikes hit a school sheltering displaced Palestinians in Gaza City, killing at least seven people, including first responders. Five Palestinians were also killed when they were targeted by an Israeli strike while gathered around a water tank.

Mourners react next to a body during the funeral of Palestinians, who, according to medics, were killed in Israeli strikes, at Al-Aqsa Martyrs hospital, in Deir Al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip on October 1, 2025. REUTERS/Dawoud Abu Alkas

The Israeli military has also continued attacking Palestinians in central and southern Gaza despite telling Palestinian civilians in Gaza City to flee to the area. WAFA reported that Israeli shelling in one area of central Gaza killed four people, including two children. The IDF also bombed a tent on the grounds of the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in central Gaza, killing one person.

On top of the violent deaths, Palestinians continue to starve to death in Gaza due to the ongoing famine caused by the Israeli siege. Gaza’s Health Ministry reported that at least two people, including one child, died of malnutrition over the previous 24-hour period.

The Health Ministry said the latest starvation deaths brought the “total number of deaths due to malnutrition to 455, including 151 children.” The number is likely an undercount since it only includes malnutrition-related deaths that are recorded at hospitals.

The ministry said that its violent death toll since October 7, 2023, has reached 66,148, and the number of wounded has climbed to 168,716. Studies have found that the ministry’s numbers are likely a significant undercount.