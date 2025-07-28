Israeli Forces Kill 76 Palestinians in Gaza Over 24 Hours

By Dave DeCamp – Antiwar.com

Gaza’s Health Ministry said on Sunday that Israeli forces killed at least 76 Palestinians and wounded 374 over the previous 24-hour period as US-backed Israeli strikes and the IDF killing of aid seekers continue.

The Health Ministry said that the bodies of 12 Palestinians killed in previous Israeli attacks were also recovered. “A number of victims are still under the rubble and on the streets, as ambulance and civil defense crews are unable to reach them until now,” the ministry wrote on Telegram.

Heavy Israeli attacks continued across Gaza on Sunday despite the IDF announcing it was enacting ” tactical pauses” in al-Mawasi, Deir el-Balah, and Gaza City, from 8 am until 10 pm local time each day until further notice.

People carry a Palestinian casualty who was seeking aid that entered Gaza through Israel, in Beit Lahia in the northern Gaza Strip, July 27, 2025. REUTERS/Ebrahim Hajjaj

The pauses are part of a series of steps Israel has announced in response to international pressure over the starvation deaths in Gaza, which are a result of Israel’s blockade and restrictions on aid.

Just a few hours after Israel announced the pauses, an Israeli airstrike hit Gaza City, killing a woman and her four children. According to Middle East Eye, Israeli shelling also hit relief distribution and delivery zones across Gaza.

Medical sources told Al Jazeera that Israeli attacks on Sunday killed at least 62 Palestinians, including 34 who were attempting to reach aid. The Health Ministry said in its daily update, which it releases about midday Gaza time, that it recorded the deaths of 11 aid seekers over the previous 24 hours.

Since the US and Israeli-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) began operating at the end of May, the Health Ministry has recorded the Israeli killing of 1,132 aid seekers and the wounding of 7,521.

The Health Ministry said that the latest violence has brought its overall death toll since October 7, 2023, to 59,821 and the number of wounded to 144,851. Studies have found that the ministry’s numbers are likely a significant undercount.