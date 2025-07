Israeli soldier Daniel Edri,

set himself on fire and committed suicide after taking part in the Gaza genocide and attack on Lebanon

He was said to be suffering from severe PTSD.

His mother quotes him as saying, "Mom, I can smell the bodies, and I see the bodies all the time." pic.twitter.com/A1hwo7rTtW

July 6, 2025