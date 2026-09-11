Israeli Strike in Northern Gaza Kills Father, Mother, and Their Two Daughters

By Dave DeCamp – Antiwar.com

An Israeli strike on a partially destroyed home in Beit Lahia, northern Gaza, on Thursday morning killed a man, his wife, and their two young daughters as the IDF continues to regularly kill children in its constant violations of the US-backed ceasefire deal.

The girls were just eight and 12 years old, and the family was killed as they were sleeping, according to a neighbor. “There isn’t any truce,” the neighbor, Zuhair al-Haisami, told Reuters. “Not a single day passes without martyrs, or (people being) injured.”

Mourners bid farewell to the bodies of Moamen Abdul Rahman Ahmed, his wife Haneen and their two daughters, Lana and Bana Ahmed, at al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City, on September 10, 2026 (IMAGO/APAimages via Reuters Connect)

The Quds News Network identified the father as Moamen Ahmed, the mother as Haneen, and their two daughters as Luna, 12, and Bana, eight. According to Reuters, the IDF claimed without evidence that Moamen was a Hamas member, and its statement made no mention of the woman and children who were killed in the strike.

Israeli attacks hit other parts of Gaza on Thursday, with the Palestinian news agency WAFA reporting that several people were injured by strikes in Gaza City and near the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza. In recent days, the IDF has ramped up forced evacuations and the bombing of buildings it ordered evacuated.

Gaza’s Health Ministry said in its daily update that since the so-called ceasefire deal was signed in October 2025, the IDF has killed at least 1,359 Palestinians in Gaza and wounded 4,571. The US has continued to back Israel’s attacks despite announcing that Hamas had agreed to a deal that would see the group give up its weapons, a proposal that Israel has rejected.