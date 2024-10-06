Israeli Strikes in Gaza Kill at Least 99 Palestinians in 24 Hours

By Dave DeCamp – Antiwar.com

Gaza’s Health Ministry said Thursday that Israeli forces killed 99 Palestinians in Gaza over the previous 24-hour period, bringing its death toll since October 7, 2023, to 41,788

Another 169 Palestinians were injured, bringing the number of wounded to 96,794. The ministry’s numbers only account for dead and wounded Palestinians who have been brought to hospitals and morgues.

“There are still a number of victims under the rubble and on the streets, and ambulance and civil defense crews cannot reach them,” the ministry wrote on Telegram.

Palestinians inspect the site of Israeli strikes on houses in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, October 2, 2024. REUTERS/Hatem Khaled/File Photo

The Palestinian news agency WAFA reported several Palestinians were killed on Thursday across Gaza, including in an Israeli attack on the al-Shati refugee camp west of Gaza City, which killed five. At least two Palestinians, including a child, were killed in an Israeli strike on the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza.

Israel launched heavy strikes on Gaza throughout the day on Wednesday. Palestinian medics told Reuters that scores of people were killed in attacks that targeted a school and an orphanage in Gaza City that were both sheltering displaced Palestinians.

The latest massacres in Gaza come as the world’s attention is on Israel’s escalation in Lebanon and the Iranian missile attacks on Israel. The regional escalations put much less scrutiny on Israel’s genocidal war in Gaza as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is reportedly considering an ethnic cleansing plan for northern Gaza.

In September, Gaza’s Health Ministry released the names of 34,344 Palestinians who have been killed by Israeli forces, including 11,355 children. Among the children were 710 infants who did not make it to their first birthday.