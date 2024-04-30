Israelis destroying the flour that was meant to feed starving people in Gaza While they film it and laugh

Israelis destroying the flour that was meant to feed starving people in Gaza While they film it and laughpic.twitter.com/JzteY6XHWp — Christ Gnosis ⳩ (@christ_gnosis) April 30, 2024 Share this: Print

Email

Gab

Telegram

Tweet



