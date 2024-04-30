Israelis destroying the flour that was meant to feed starving people in Gaza
While they film it and laughpic.twitter.com/JzteY6XHWp
— Christ Gnosis ⳩ (@christ_gnosis) April 30, 2024
From the Trenches World Report
Enforce our Bill of Rights
Israelis destroying the flour that was meant to feed starving people in Gaza
While they film it and laughpic.twitter.com/JzteY6XHWp
— Christ Gnosis ⳩ (@christ_gnosis) April 30, 2024
2 thoughts on “Israelis destroying the flour that was meant to feed starving people in Gaza While they film it and laugh”
Sadism is an indicator of devilry. An evil so malicious it destroys everything that isn’t part of its demonic self.
.
…and I read their comments on related social media posts that say things like, “you started the war on Oct. 7 and now you play the victim.” This goes way beyond genocide. They wallow in their gaslighting, lies and sadistic behaviour like pigs in their own shit. So disgusting.