‘It Has to Be Stopped’: Netanyahu Demands Pro-Palestine Protests at U.S. Colleges Be Shut Down

By Chris Menahan – Information Liberation

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday demanded the US shut down the “horrific” pro-Palestine protests taking place at colleges throughout the country.

“What’s happening in America’s college campuses is horrific. Antisemitic mobs have taken over leading universities. They call for the annihilation of Israel. They attack Jewish students. They attack Jewish faculty,” Netanyahu said.

“This is reminiscent of what happened in German universities in the 1930s. It’s unconscionable. It has to be stopped. It has to be condemned and condemned unequivocally. But that’s not what happened. The response of several university presidents was shameful,” he continued.

Netanyahu made the demands after bombing multiple Palestinian universities to the ground in Gaza.

The US Congress voted to give Israel $26 billion this week and ban TikTok for allowing criticism of Israel to go viral.

Netanyahu is now demanding America eliminate the right to protest.

Gov. Greg Abbott in Texas is already following his commands.