James O’Keefe releases first-ever footage inside Epstein’s mysterious island ‘temple’

By Hayden Cunningham – The Postmillennial

James O’Keefe on Tuesday released exclusive footage showing the interior of the so-called “temple” structure on Jeffrey Epstein’s private island, offering the public its first look inside the infamous building.

The video, obtained by O’Keefe Media Group, provides a 360-degree view of the temple’s interior, which appears unfinished and features decorative elements such as painted-on architectural designs, marble walls, and a ceiling with artwork depicting astrological constellations.

Outside the structure are two ichthyocentaur statues, one clutching a trident. The exterior design bears a resemblance to a 14th-century bathhouse in Aleppo, Syria, though Epstein is not known to have visited Syria or had ties to the region. The temple’s iconic gold dome, which once topped the structure, was reportedly destroyed during Hurricane Maria.

Inside, the building contains shelves with small statuettes and shells, and a mural that O’Keefe’s team says is reminiscent of a 16th-century Italian fresco. Despite the exotic appearance, the building appears to have been an incomplete construction. There are no clear signs of religious or ceremonial use, and several features appear to be more decorative illusions than functional architecture.

Building permits filed in 2010 for the island made no mention of the temple, instead referencing a proposed music pavilion with a grand piano. It remains unclear when exactly the temple was constructed or for what purpose.

“Despite its exotic imagery and theatrical appearance, the interior of the temple suggests an incomplete or abandoned construction,” O’Keefe Media Group said in its report. “With no clear religious or ceremonial markings, and features that appear to be designed more for illusion than function, the building raises further questions about Epstein’s intent and the role the temple may have played in the broader story surrounding his island activities.”