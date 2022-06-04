Javelins and other weapons supplied by the US and NATO to Ukraine are now listed for sale on the Darknet

TechStartUps – by Daniel Levi

Late last month, the United Senate overwhelmingly approved a $40 billion emergency military and humanitarian aid package for Ukraine as part of the effort to support the country in its ongoing war with Russia. The war, which is in its fourth month, has displaced millions of Ukrainians and thousands of civilian deaths.

However, this is not the first time the United States and its NATO allies have sent weapons to Ukraine. In January, the US sent a shipment of 300 Javelin anti-tank missile systems in military aid to Ukraine. But as we reported back in February, a large number of the weapons ended up in Russian hands.

Interfax reported that Russian troops conducting a special operation in Ukraine have seized a large number of weapons recently supplied by Western countries, including U.S. Javelin Missile Systems and British NLAW missile.

However, as western countries ramped up weapons and ammunition shipments to Ukraine, arms trade experts have warned that some of the lethal assistance given to Ukrainian forces could end up falling into the wrong hands. It now appears their worst fear has been confirmed.

Today, ASB Military News reported that some of these weapons have now made their way to the dark web, the part of the web that can only be assessed using the TOR browser. According to a report, the Ukrainian Armed Forces are now selling Javelins, military equipment, and other weapons supplied by the US and its NATO allies on the darknet to buyers in the Middle East and North Africa.

“Ukrops are selling Javelins on the darknet. The command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine resells equipment and weapons supplied by NATO to the Middle East and North Africa,” ASB Military News wrote.

According to the report, anyone with a TOR browser can buy the ATGM Javeline in the online store. Below are some of the equipment listed for sale on the Darknet.

The US-made javelins anti-tank are manufactured by US Raytheon and Lockheed Martin. Each Javelin costs $178,000, including the launch system and missile, according to the Pentagon’s 2021 budget. However, these Javelins are now listed for sale on the darknet for just $30,000.

