Jewish Rabbi Steven Karro was caught abusing an 11-year-old girl.
He didn’t spend a single day in jail.
The child-molestation charges were dropped right away. pic.twitter.com/UqMkTLCO3x
— Rabbi Jeff (@RabbiJeffx) September 14, 2026
From the Trenches World Report
Enforce our Bill of Rights
Jewish Rabbi Steven Karro was caught abusing an 11-year-old girl.
He didn’t spend a single day in jail.
The child-molestation charges were dropped right away. pic.twitter.com/UqMkTLCO3x
— Rabbi Jeff (@RabbiJeffx) September 14, 2026