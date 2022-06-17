Joe Biden Says He is Unpopular Because Americans Are Mentally Unwell

Gateway Pundit – by Cristina Laila
Joe Biden said he is unpopular because Americans are mentally unwell.
Of all the excuses…
Joe Biden’s poll collapse continues with the latest CIVIQS poll showing the man who we were told got 81 million votes for president just over a year-and-a-half ago now mired in the low thirties in overall approval with just 21 percent of independents approving Biden’s performance in office.
Biden’s disapproval at 56 percent ties his worst approval set earlier this year in January and February.
As TGP’s Kristinn Taylor reported last week, Biden is underwater in 48 states–with only Hawaii giving him an approval over 50 percent (52) and Vermont 46 percent approval. Ten states give Biden approval in the high teens or at or below 24 percent–Watergate like numbers when President Nixon resigned in August 1974 with 24 percent approval in the Gallup Poll.
The poll numbers are far worse than they are admitting.
The Biden Administration is a dumpster fire.
- Record high gas prices.
- Baby formula shortage.
- Tampon shortage.
- Record high inflation rates.
- Vaccine mandates.
- 13 dead American service members in Kabul bombing.
- Americans left behind in Afghanistan.
- Record illegal immigration/open borders
- Supply chain crisis
Joe Biden told the Associated Press that he’s unpopular because Americans are mentally unwell.
“As for the overall American mindset, Biden said, “People are really, really down.”” AP reported.
“Their need for mental health in America has skyrocketed because people have seen everything upset,” Biden said. “Everything they’ve counted on upset. But most of it’s the consequence of what happened, what happened as a consequence of the, the COVID crisis,” Biden said to AP in an Oval Office interview.
We've seen a lot of Democrat excuses for why people are unhappy with the direction of the country, but never before have I seen a politician suggest voters are just mentally unwellhttps://t.co/dnwBjDIeTE pic.twitter.com/n0MNaaJkyc
.