Jordan Peterson: ‘Anti-Semitic’ Right-Wingers Are ‘Psychopathic,’ Need to be Purged

By Chris Menahan – Information Liberation

The Daily Wire’s Jordan Peterson went on Joe Rogan’s show Tuesday to argue that “anti-Semitic” right-wing critics of Jews and Israel are “psychopathic” and need to be deplatformed and purged from the right.

“I’ve been tracking psychopathic behavior on the right for probably four years, something like that, especially on the anti-Semitic side, because that’s really where it reared its head first,” Peterson told Rogan.

“Why is that?” Rogan responded.

“Because there’s nothing more annoying than a successful minority,” Peterson responded.

Peterson said that while watching Rogan’s debate between Dave Smith and Douglas Murray he started pondering, “How do you identify the psychopathic pretenders … and then make a barrier?”

“So then the question is how do you … draw the line and that’s kind of what I was– because I’ve been watching these right-wing– they’re not right-wing– these psychopathic types, manipulate the edge of the conservative movement for their own gain and a lot of that’s cloaked in anti-Semitic guise — there’s plenty of anti-Semitism on the left too, by the way, so it’s not unique to the right,” he continued.

“Given your radical increase in stature over the last ten years, how do you know when your curiosity and even your skepticism about the fact that things aren’t the way that people say they are — because that’s certainly been demonstrated in the last 10 years — how do you– how should anyone decide what guard rails to put up?” Peterson added.

“How do you keep the bloody psychopaths at bay, you know?” Peterson asked. “And the conspiracy theorist mongers and the people who aren’t trying to discover the truth but who are using the conspiratorial edge let’s say–”

“The grifters,” Rogan interjected.

“Yeah, the Groypers for that matter,” Peterson responded. “Right? These are people who are clearly playing power games for their own benefit and they’re spinning up these conspiratorial narratives and riding on them and occupying them in this parasitical manner.”

“There’s going to be a huge– this is a huge problem already, on the right-wing side– I don’t you know, I don’t even know what the hell that is anymore because I don’t know what the left is and I don’t know what the right is,” Peterson rambled.

Gab founder Andrew Torba shared a clip from the show and said that Peterson is trying to “gaslight Joe into gatekeeping the quote ‘psychopaths’ who dare to criticize Jews and Israel from being on his show.”

“He claims these people do it for their own gain, when in reality they get debanked, demonized, and endlessly defamed for speaking the truth,” Torba noted.

“I am old enough to know that Jordan Peterson’s argument echoes the Soviet Union’s tactic of labeling dissidents with ‘sluggish schizophrenia,’ a fictitious mental disorder used to discredit and silence political opponents without addressing the substance of their arguments,” retired Professor Dr. Ricardo Duchesne commented.

“Peterson, like many on the ‘woke right,’ avoids debating dissidents while readily engaging in friendly discussions with radical leftists.”

Peterson went on Hannity’s show later that night to repeat all the same garbage:

(Note the “Dark Tetrad” he rambles about ironically describes the actions of Israel to a T.)

Jordan Peterson, who came to fame as a champion against cancel culture, has repeatedly cried for censorship of his critics as well as critics of Israel.

Peterson visited Israel under Ben Shapiro’s wing and met with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in 2022 for a fawning interview that was widely derided as shameless propaganda.

In the wake of October 7th, Peterson told Netanyahu to give the Palestinians “hell” — which he did by committing the largest mass slaughter of children in modern history.

According to Peterson, you’re “psychopathic” if you’re against this mass murder campaign (that he’s being paid to shill for) and need to be blocked from having any political representation in your own country.