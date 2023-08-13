Journalist goes undercover and exposes ADL’s dark and nefarious social media censorship scheme…

By Revolver

Full Video:

The ADL’s once-respected reputation now stands alongside the likes of the ACLU, Mafia, and those evil bastards creating gas station sushi – in other words, it’s in shambles. This is just another example of a “mask” being ripped off like a three-week old bandaid, exposing the ADL as another flunky for the progressive left. And their mission is clear: To censor and “cancel” anyone who dissents from their political views, deploying tactics like labeling individuals as “racists,” “bigots,” and “anti-semites,” among other things. Now, a recent investigative series has unearthed another card up the ADL’s sleeve: social media censorship, focusing on Elon Musk’s X. This revelation is serious; as the ADL’s latest actions go way beyond name-calling and silencing. In fact, many months back, Revolver published an exposé uncovering a troubling alliance between the disgraced ADL and PayPal, shedding light on a sinister and deeply concerning collaboration that catapulted the ADL into people’s finances.

How scary is that?

Revolver:

For years, the debate over Big Tech and its threat to freedom has centered most prominently on free speech. At stake is whether or not conservatives, populists, or any free-thinking or independent-minded individual who objects to our Regime’s corrupt ruling class will be allowed to share their views on Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube, and even whether they will be allowed to create alternatives without being hounded out of business. This battle is extremely important. But an arguably even more important fight concerns the financial ecosystem of the Internet, and on that front the situation is no less dire. Two weeks ago, PayPal abruptly announced a major new partnership with the Anti-Defamation League to investigate the financial transactions of its users: PayPal Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL), in partnership with ADL (the Anti-Defamation League), today announced a new partnership initiative to fight extremism and hate through the financial industry and across at-risk communities. This is the latest effort by PayPal in combating racism, hate and extremism across its platforms and the industry. Through this collaboration, PayPal and ADL have launched a research effort to address the urgent need to understand how extremist and hate movements throughout the U.S. are attempting to leverage financial platforms to fund criminal activity. The intelligence gathered through this research initiative will be shared broadly across the financial industry and with policymakers and law enforcement.

This arrangement ought to arouse enormous concern, not just from conservatives, but anybody who cares about the danger totalitarian woke capital poses to the basic liberties of Americans. At a minimum, simple prudence requires that conservative groups do everything they can to decouple their financial well-being from PayPal’s services. But more generally, rank and file users should look elsewhere as well, and Republican lawmakers should take interest in what is unfolding. As will soon become clear, PayPal’s deal with the disgraced ADL ought to be treated as seriously as a massive data breach or hack of its users’ information. Earlier this year a hacker going by the moniker “God User” posted information on over over 700 million LinkedIn profiles on the DarkWeb; in 2019 Facebook experienced a devastating data breach concerning over 500 million users, whose information appeared online. Paypal sharing its user data with a radical political organization with a possible history of illegal activity must be treated with no less seriousness. In fact, the situation is far worse, as PayPal is intentionally inflicting this vulnerability on its users; unlike the data breaches described above, PayPal seems to have no intention of fixing the situation. Both PayPal and the ADL have been remarkably cagey about the exact details of their collaboration. In particular, PayPal has done nothing to reassure consumers that it won’t be turning over enormous amounts of sensitive information to the ADL.

The ADL has their hands in a lot of pots, and this latest censorship venture, which was captured on camera by a citizen journalist who goes by the name Kyle is Based on X, is huge. In these first two clips, Kyle exposes the ADL’s alarmingly casual attitude towards censorship and banning people, totally disregarding the First Amendment rights of Americans as if it were an everyday occurrence—which it likely is. The ADL has even attempted to sway Elon Musk into banishing the top people on their private “hit list.”

Part one:

Part two: The following two clips are deeply concerning, as Kyle reveals the ADL’s use of secret software to scour through social media posts in search of what they label as “extremism.” Many Americans might argue that the ADL’s current actions could be considered “extremism” and possibly even mentally ill. And just like Revolver reported many months back, the ADL still has their hands in finances through crowd funding, Stripe and GoFundme. Part three: