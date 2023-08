There are only 4 grocery stores east of Anacostia in Washington DC. Now one might close because of shoplifting. Giant loses $500k–20% of sales–to thieves monthly. Spends $300k more on security. Trying to reduce shoplifting by closing early. From @7NewsDC

There are only 4 grocery stores east of Anacostia in Washington DC. Now one might close because of shoplifting. Giant loses $500k–20% of sales–to thieves monthly. Spends $300k more on security. Trying to reduce shoplifting by closing early. From @7NewsDC https://t.co/qxgZrLPFmm — Byron York (@ByronYork) August 12, 2023 Share this: Print

Email

Gab

Telegram

Tweet