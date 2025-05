JUST IN: Former Israeli MK Moshe Feiglin this morning on Channel 14: “Every child, every baby in Gaza is an enemy. The enemy is not Hamxs… We need to conquer Gaza and colonize it and not leave a single Gazan child there. There is no other victory.”

⚡️🇮🇱JUST IN: Former Israeli MK Moshe Feiglin this morning on Channel 14: "Every child, every baby in Gaza is an enemy. The enemy is not Hamxs… We need to conquer Gaza and colonize it and not leave a single Gazan child there. There is no other victory."

pic.twitter.com/dK3SqSulGr — Suppressed News. (@SuppressedNws) May 20, 2025 Share this: Print

Email

Gab

Telegram

Tweet