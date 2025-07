⚡️🇮🇱JUST IN: Israeli Knesset Member Zvika Fogel says there shouldn't be a single Palestinian left in Gaza at the end of the "war":

“Stop humanitarian aid, cut off electricity & water, start destroying and expel…There are no uninvolved [people] there..”pic.twitter.com/zorv1Zpgzi

— Suppressed News. (@SuppressedNws) July 6, 2025