Justin Trudeau: “I’m announcing $650 million in new assistance over the next three years to supply Ukraine”

Meanwhile on the streets of Canada … families cannot afford the cost of housing to either rent or own, food and many of the basics just to get by. Taxes are… pic.twitter.com/qRqFytabVC

— Wall Street Silver (@WallStreetSilv) September 28, 2023