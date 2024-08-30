Kamala Harris Pledges ‘Unwavering Commitment’ to Israel and No Policy Changes in CNN Interview

By Chris Menahan – Information Liberation

Kamala Harris pledged her “unequivocal and unwavering” commitment to Israel and said she would not change any current policies on arming the Jewish state in a pre-recorded interview released Thursday by CNN.

From The Times of Israel:

“I’m unequivocal and unwavering in my commitment to Israel’s defense and its ability to defend itself, and that’s not going to change,” Harris says. “But let’s take a step back. October 7 — 1,200 people were massacred, many young people who were simply attending a music festival. Women were horribly raped,” the vice president continues. “As I said then, I say today: Israel has a right to defend itself. We would. And how it does so matters. Far too many innocent Palestinians have been killed, and we have got to get a deal done,” she says referring to negotiations for a ceasefire and hostage release agreement between Israel and Hamas. “This war must end, and we must get a deal that is about getting the hostages out,” Harris stresses, noting that she has met with the families of the eight American hostages. “Let’s get the ceasefire done.” Pushed again on whether she would change the current policy regarding weapons shipments, Harris responds, “No” before quickly continuing her point about the need for a hostage deal. “When you look at the significance of this, to the families, to the people who are living in that region — a deal is not only the right thing to do to end this war but will unlock so much of what must happen next.” “I remain committed — since I’ve been on October 8 — to what we must do to work toward a two-state solution where Israel is secure and in equal measure, the Palestinians have security and self-determination and dignity,” the Democratic presidential nominee adds.

Of note, Harris again repeated the “Hamas mass rape” hoax to justify her support for Israel’s genocide campaign.

CNN’s Dana Bash didn’t push back in the slightest because she herself also aggressively pushed the hoax to justify the Jewish state committing genocide.

Just yesterday, Israeli propagandists pushed another fake story to prop up the “mass rape” hoax by sharing what they claimed was a “suicide note” from an Israeli who attended the Nova Festival on October 7th and witnessed Hamas gang-raping a girl before killing her.

Media outlets picked up the hoax and ran with it with zero fact-checking whatsoever.

It turned out to be a complete and total hoax.

There is overwhelming evidence indicating that IDF soldiers are raping Palestinian detainees en masse at torture camps in Israel but Harris hasn’t even said one word about it.

A poll released earlier this month found that 65% of Israeli Jews oppose criminally prosecuting the IDF soldiers suspected of raping Palestinian detainees and Israelis have made a celebrity out of one of the soldiers accused of rape.

Democrats and media propagandists are lying to their followers by telling them Kamala Harris is in anyway pro-Palestine and will represent a break from Biden’s foreign policy. Harris herself keeps stating over and over again that she will change absolutely nothing!

The Democratic Party platform released earlier this month actually accuses Trump and the Republicans of not being supportive of Israel enough by not being hawkish enough on Iran.

As Caitlin Johnstone highlighted last week:

[T]he DNC has approved a 2024 party platform whose section on the middle east is so surprisingly hawkish that it largely reads like it could have been written by some of Washington’s most war-horny Republicans. It repeatedly calls its support for Israel and the continuation of arms shipments thereto “ironclad”. It criticizes Trump as having been too soft on Iran, for god’s sake. After boasting about the Biden administration’s bombing campaign against the “Iranian-linked Houthi forces” in Yemen, its “precision airstrikes on key Iranian-linked targets,” and its success in neutralizing Iran’s retaliatory strikes on Israel after Israel assassinated multiple Iranian military officials in Syria, the platform says that this “stands in sharp contrast to Trump’s fecklessness and weakness in the face of Iranian aggression during his presidency.” Then they literally attack Trump for not going to war with Iran: “In 2018, when Iranian-backed militias repeatedly attacked the U.S. consulate in Basra, Iraq Trump’s only response was to close our diplomatic facility. In June 2019, when Iran shot down a U.S. surveillance aircraft operating in international airspace above the Straits of Hormuz, Trump responded by tweet and then abruptly called off any actual retaliation, causing confusion and concern among his own national security team. In September 2019, when Iranian-backed groups threatened global energy markets by attacking Saudi oil infrastructure, Trump failed to respond against Iran or its proxies. In January 2020, when Iran, for the first and only time in its history, directly launched ballistic missiles against U.S. troops in western Iraq, Trump mocked the resulting Traumatic Brain Injuries suffered by dozens of American servicemembers as mere ‘headaches’ — and again, took no action.”

Harris herself pledged during her DNC speech that she’s ready and willing to go to war with Iran.

The majority of Americans oppose sending US troops to defend Israel if it comes under attack by Iran and also oppose sending weapons aid to Israel yet we have almost zero representation in Congress and both major presidential candidates are competing over who can best serve the interests of Israel over America!