Jackson’s confirmation as the 116th justice in U.S. history received bipartisan backing, with a final vote of 53 to 47 in the upper chamber. Three Republicans, Sens. Susan Collins of Maine, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Mitt Romney of Utah, joined all 50 Democrats in supporting Jackson.
2 thoughts on “Ketanji is confirmed 53-47…”
I think the difficult question of “what is a woman” is best left to the experts with scientific degrees, like dick levine. He clearly knows what he’s talking about!
Fails the simplest of questions
But still gets the position
Nahhh not an affirmative action hire at all
Just watch how it rules throughout her life