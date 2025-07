🇮🇷 Khamenei: "The Zionists consider themselves a superior race. And they consider all human beings who are non-Zionist and non-Jewish to be of an inferior race. That is why when they murder several thousand children in days, they do not feel remorse"pic.twitter.com/EKHQ6ZwcCI

— COMBATE |🇵🇷 (@upholdreality) June 30, 2025